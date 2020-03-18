Kansas City families find activities for children at home due to COVID-19

ALCOCK, 41 ACTION NEWS.FAMILIES IN THE METROARE ADJUSTING TO A NEWNORMAL -- KIDS ANDPARENTS HOME WHENTHEY WOULD NORMALLYBE AT SCHOOL AND WORK.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER JORDAN BETTSASKED TWO LOCAL MOMSHOW THEY'RE KEEPINGKIDS ENGAGED.FOR MANY FAMILIES -- ITWAS SUPPOSED TO BE AFUN AND ACTION PACKEDSPRING BREAK.KAREN AROKIASAMY, LOCALMOM"i mean none of us were reallyprepared for this."NOT ANYMORE.THEY ARE STUCK AT HOME.FOR JOLLENE HASTINGS,SHE IS DOING EVERYACTIVITY TO KEEP HERKIDS BUSY.JOLLENE HASTINGS, LOCAL MOM"We have been explorinscience kits, we have somelike gem stone digging kitsthat we are going to work on."EVEN GOING ONSCAVENGER HUNTSAROUND THENEIGHBORHOOD.JOLLENE HASTINGS, LOCAL MOM"Different houses have cut outa shamrock and put them upin their window or on theirgarage.

It will also be a greatexcuse to get some fresh air."KIDS LIKE KARENAROKIASAMY SON, CLARKARE TREATING THIS WEEKAS NORMAL, SPRINGBREAK FUN.KAREN AROKIASAMY, LOCALMOM"We are staying up late.

Weare eating whatever andplaying all the games.BUT, SHE IS STILL MAKINGSURE HE IS LEARNINGWHILE SCHOOL ISCANCELED DUE TOCORONAVIRUS.KAREN AROKIASAMY, LOCALMOM"We have another invention kitwe get to do."HASTINGS HAS ADVICEFOR YOU -- ON HOW TOKEEP YOUR KIDS BUSY.JOLLENE HASTINGS, LOCAL MOM"it's great to be prepared of alist of things to do.I have seena lot of colored codedschedules that are veryambitious.

But at the sametime I think you are going tobe more sane and a happiermom if you can just giveyourself grace and givyourself realisticexpectations."DESPITE THEDISAPPOINTMENT OF THESTAY AT HOME SPRINGBREAK --BOTH MOMS KNOW ITSFOR A GOOD REASON.KAREN AROKIASAMY, LOCALMOM"I think there is going to be alot of good in it.

I hate thereisso many people sick andobviously nobody wanted this.But, I think we can all look forsilver linings."JORDAN BET