Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kansas City families find activities for children at home due to COVID-19

Kansas City families find activities for children at home due to COVID-19

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:47s - Published < > Embed
Kansas City families find activities for children at home due to COVID-19

Kansas City families find activities for children at home due to COVID-19

Families across the U.S. and Kansas City are wondering what to do at home since schools are closed for the next few weeks, or even months, due to COVID-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Kansas City families find activities for children at home due to COVID-19

ALCOCK, 41 ACTION NEWS.FAMILIES IN THE METROARE ADJUSTING TO A NEWNORMAL -- KIDS ANDPARENTS HOME WHENTHEY WOULD NORMALLYBE AT SCHOOL AND WORK.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER JORDAN BETTSASKED TWO LOCAL MOMSHOW THEY'RE KEEPINGKIDS ENGAGED.FOR MANY FAMILIES -- ITWAS SUPPOSED TO BE AFUN AND ACTION PACKEDSPRING BREAK.KAREN AROKIASAMY, LOCALMOM"i mean none of us were reallyprepared for this."NOT ANYMORE.THEY ARE STUCK AT HOME.FOR JOLLENE HASTINGS,SHE IS DOING EVERYACTIVITY TO KEEP HERKIDS BUSY.JOLLENE HASTINGS, LOCAL MOM"We have been explorinscience kits, we have somelike gem stone digging kitsthat we are going to work on."EVEN GOING ONSCAVENGER HUNTSAROUND THENEIGHBORHOOD.JOLLENE HASTINGS, LOCAL MOM"Different houses have cut outa shamrock and put them upin their window or on theirgarage.

It will also be a greatexcuse to get some fresh air."KIDS LIKE KARENAROKIASAMY SON, CLARKARE TREATING THIS WEEKAS NORMAL, SPRINGBREAK FUN.KAREN AROKIASAMY, LOCALMOM"We are staying up late.

Weare eating whatever andplaying all the games.BUT, SHE IS STILL MAKINGSURE HE IS LEARNINGWHILE SCHOOL ISCANCELED DUE TOCORONAVIRUS.KAREN AROKIASAMY, LOCALMOM"We have another invention kitwe get to do."HASTINGS HAS ADVICEFOR YOU -- ON HOW TOKEEP YOUR KIDS BUSY.JOLLENE HASTINGS, LOCAL MOM"it's great to be prepared of alist of things to do.I have seena lot of colored codedschedules that are veryambitious.

But at the sametime I think you are going tobe more sane and a happiermom if you can just giveyourself grace and givyourself realisticexpectations."DESPITE THEDISAPPOINTMENT OF THESTAY AT HOME SPRINGBREAK --BOTH MOMS KNOW ITSFOR A GOOD REASON.KAREN AROKIASAMY, LOCALMOM"I think there is going to be alot of good in it.

I hate thereisso many people sick andobviously nobody wanted this.But, I think we can all look forsilver linings."JORDAN BET




You Might Like


Tweets about this

mcphilbrick

Marcia Philbrick RT @KSNTNews: KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: Tight end Travis Kelce joins teammate Tyreek Hill in donating to Kansas City families who are struggling… 8 hours ago

KSNTNews

KSNT News KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: Tight end Travis Kelce joins teammate Tyreek Hill in donating to Kansas City families who are s… https://t.co/OK8VosqfcO 8 hours ago

hellochante

Chanté Drew RT @KSNTNews: KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill made a donation today to Kansas City families who are struggling to find or aff… 1 day ago

KSNTNews

KSNT News KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill made a donation today to Kansas City families who are struggling to f… https://t.co/JJ7JOV0QuO 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Technology brings mourners together for funerals [Video]

Technology brings mourners together for funerals

Technology helps mourners come together for funerals without having to set foot in the funeral home.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:05Published
Difficulty to file taxes grows amid coronavirus fears [Video]

Difficulty to file taxes grows amid coronavirus fears

Tax service waiting rooms sit empty as coronavirus fears keep people at home.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:23Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.