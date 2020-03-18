Broncos day of change: Near miss on DL target, fan favorite departs 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:53s - Published Broncos day of change: Near miss on DL target, fan favorite departs Troy Renck has the latest on a busy early offseason for the Broncos, including their top free agent targets and departure of Andy Janovich. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Georges Broncos day of change: Near miss on DL target, fan favorite departs https://t.co/KLUTrqEKSq via @YouTube 1 day ago