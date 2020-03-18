International Falls Movie (2020) - Rachael Harris, Rob Huebel

Check out the official movie trailer of International Falls - Plot synopsis: Dee is a middle-aged wife and mom stuck in a boring job and a broken marriage in International Falls, Minnesota.

A comedy nerd with a secret dream of getting on stage, her only escape comes in the form of no-name touring comics performing in the hotel where she works.

This weekend brings Tim, a burned-out headliner who is all too aware of his status as a low-level nobody.

When Dee invites herself to Tim's room her walls begin to crumble as she's forced to face the realities of a life that she’s become adept at ignoring: a husband who's been cheating for years, and a dream she’s never had the guts to pursue.

Their one-night stand stretches into the next day as each acknowledges that they're using the other for momentary comfort.

Tim confesses that he's going through a divorce, has lost custody of his son and that the show that night will be his last as a comedian.

The line between comedy and tragedy is blurred as Dee is forced to ask the inevitable question that all must face: Now what?

Directed by Amber McGinnis starring Rachael Harris, Rob Huebel, Mindy Sterling, Erik Griffin, Matthew Glave, Kevin Nealon release date March 20, 2020 (on Digital)