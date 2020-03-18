Restaurants and waiters face new reality and uncertain future in wake of coronavirus outbreak

Jared Polis ordered all dine-in services at restaurants and bars to be suspended for 30 days, along with the closure of movie theaters, gyms and casinos on Monday, and restaurants are bracing for the new reality and uncertain future.



Recent related videos from verified sources New York streets and stores deserted ahead of curfew



Authorities in New York have ordered a city-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The curfew was put into action on March 16 at 8 p.m. meaning movie theatres, small theatres,.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 05:52 Published 19 hours ago Bronx Restaurant Feeding Needy Kids Who Rely On Schools For Meals



In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, a restaurant in the Bronx is handing out bagged lunches in an attempt to alleviate the stress on parents whose children normally get meals at school. CBS2's.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:18 Published 23 hours ago