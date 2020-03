PA Task Force One Found Setting Up Tents At Citizens Bank Park For Possible Mass Testing Site, Sources Say 6 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:37s - Published Alexandria Hoff reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PA Task Force One Found Setting Up Tents At Citizens Bank Park For Possible Mass Testing Site, Sources Say WHICH ARE IN NORTH JERSEY.AND IN DELAWARE, THERE ARE NOW16 CASES.PENNSYLVANIA HEALTHSECRETARY DR. RACHEL LEVINEREMINDED US ALL TODAY OUR JOB ISTO STAY CALM, STAY HOME AND STAYSAFE.SHE ADDED THE COMMONWEALTH ISMAKING PROGRESS EXPANDINGTESTING SITES.ALEXANDRIA HOFF JOINS US NOWFROM CITIZENS BANK PARK TOEXPAND UPON BOTH MESSAGES FROMSTATE LEADERS.ALEX?Reporter: UKEE THOSE TWOMESSAGES REALLY THAI INTO EACHOTHER.BEING CONFRONTED OF THE REALITYOF US NEEDING A SITE FOR MASSTESTING IS SCARY BUT ALSOKNOWING PREPARATIONS LIKE THATARE UNDERWAY CAN BE A RELIEF.SO LET ME SHOW YOU WHAT'SHAPPENING BEHIND ME HERE.WE ARE IN SOUTH PHILADELPHIA.THIS IS A POSSIBLE TESTING SITETHAT IS STILL BEING CONSTRUCTEDAND OF COURSE IT'S NOT THE ONLYONE IN OUR REGION.SCENES LIKE THIS, TENTS IN ROWSWITH TRUCKS BEHIND BARRICADESCAN FEEL SURREAL.FORCES HAVE CONFIRMED TOEYEWITNESS NEWS THATPENNSYLVANIA TASK FORCE ONE ISWORKING TO ESTABLISH A POSSIBLEMASS COVID-19 TESTING SITE INSOUTH PHILADELPHIA BESIDESCITIZENS BANK PARK.IT IS UNCLEAN WHEN IT COULD BEAN OPERATION.NEIGHBORING COUNTIES ARE GEARINGUP FOR THE SAME.WE HAVE REQUESTED AND WE HAVERECEIVED APPROVAL FOR ADRIVE-THROUGH TESTING LOCATIONIN MONTGOMERY COUNTY.THIS SITE SHOULD BE OPEN TO THEPUBLIC BY EARLY NEXT WEEK.REPORTER: RESOURCES MEANPROGRESS, WHICH IS GOOD, BUTSUCH SITES CAN ALSO SOLIDIFYNEGATIVE EMOTIONS LIKE ANXIETY.IT'S OKAY TO NOT BE OKAY.THIS IS A VERY UNUSUAL ANDUNPRECEDENTED SITUATION THAT WEFIND OURSELVES IN.Reporter: OVER FACE TIME WECONNECTED WITH DR. VALERIEBRAUNSTEIN A LOCAL CLINICALPSYCHOLOGIST.YES, IT'S SCARY, BUT WE'RENOT HELPLESS.Reporter: SHE SAYS FOCUS ONTHE THINGS YOU CAN CONTROL ANDTO PRACTICE SELF CARE.I THINK PEOPLE ARE MAKING THEMISTAKE OF THINKING IT'S ALUXURY AND HOW CAN I TAKE CAREOF MYSELF WHEN, YOU KNOW, THESEPEOPLE OVER HERE ARE HURTING.Reporter: MENTAL HEALTHEXTENDS TO HOW WE TALK TO OURCHILDREN ABOUT WHY THEY'RE HOME.FROM HER OWN HOME WITH HERCHILDREN, DR. BRAUNSTEINCONTINUES TO MEET WITH HERPATIENTS VIRTUALLY.TAKE THIS OPPORTUNITY TO TALKTO KIDS ABOUT HOW WE HELPVULNERABLE PEOPLE IN OURCOMMUNITY LIKE THE ELDERLY ANDTHAT WE'RE WASHING OUR HANDS ANDMAKING SURE WE STAY HOME SO WEDON'T SPREAD THIS TO THEM.REPORTER: AGAIN, STOPPING THESPREAD, OF COURSE, IS SOMETHINGTHAT WE ALL HAVE TO BE INVOLVEDWITH AND IT IS SOMETHING THAT WECAN CONTROL, AND THAT'SSOMETHING THAT DR. BRAUNSTEINSAYS HELPS WITH THE MENTALSTRAIN OF ALL OF THIS.BUT BACK HERE BESIDES CITIZENSBANK PARK, THERE'S NO WORD JUSTYET ON WHEN ANY POTENTIAL





