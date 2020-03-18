Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: NJ Malls, Amusement Parks Shut Down Under New State Order

Coronavirus Update: NJ Malls, Amusement Parks Shut Down Under New State Order

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:58s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: NJ Malls, Amusement Parks Shut Down Under New State Order

Coronavirus Update: NJ Malls, Amusement Parks Shut Down Under New State Order

In New Jersey, Gov.

Phil Murphy is ordering all indoor malls to close after the number of confirmed cases in the state reached 267; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Malls, amusement parks to close in NJ, governor says

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the state's indoor malls and amusement centers must close at 8 p.m....
Newsday - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jesster33

Jess RT @Radio1045: #CORONAVIRUS Philly-Area Update: Pennsylvania cases rise to 98, New Jersey rise to 267 - Indoor malls, amusement centers, am… 8 hours ago

FMBuster

Buster RT @Q102Philly: #CORONAVIRUS Philly-Area Update: Pennsylvania cases rise to 98, New Jersey rise to 267 - Indoor malls, amusement centers, a… 8 hours ago

Shae_LoveSongz

Love Quinn ♊️🧡👩🏾‍🦰 RT @Power99Philly: #CORONAVIRUS Philly-Area Update: Pennsylvania cases rise to 98, New Jersey rise to 267 - Indoor malls, amusement centers… 9 hours ago

wdasfm

WDAS-FM #CORONAVIRUS Philly-Area Update: Pennsylvania cases rise to 98, New Jersey rise to 267 - Indoor malls, amusement ce… https://t.co/FY2sHeSRdT 9 hours ago

Radio1045

Radio 104.5 #CORONAVIRUS Philly-Area Update: Pennsylvania cases rise to 98, New Jersey rise to 267 - Indoor malls, amusement ce… https://t.co/yuIDeLKtJY 9 hours ago

Q102Philly

Q102 Philly #CORONAVIRUS Philly-Area Update: Pennsylvania cases rise to 98, New Jersey rise to 267 - Indoor malls, amusement ce… https://t.co/XMrMgKdLLl 9 hours ago

Power99Philly

Power 99 #CORONAVIRUS Philly-Area Update: Pennsylvania cases rise to 98, New Jersey rise to 267 - Indoor malls, amusement ce… https://t.co/8xgD97l28D 9 hours ago

1061thebreeze

106.1 The Breeze #CORONAVIRUS Philly-Area Update: Pennsylvania cases rise to 98, New Jersey rise to 267 - Indoor malls, amusement ce… https://t.co/OfuxC2E8xp 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Confirmed Cases In NYC Climb Over 900 As De Blasio Warns Of Possible 'Shelter In Place' Order [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Confirmed Cases In NYC Climb Over 900 As De Blasio Warns Of Possible 'Shelter In Place' Order

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday night the total of positive coronavirus cases in New York City has climbed over 900 as the city desperately tries to stop the spread; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:34Published
Teachers prepare for a new way of teaching [Video]

Teachers prepare for a new way of teaching

Teachers in Kansas prepare to adjust their lesson plans to accommodate Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly's order to close school buildings for the rest of the academic year.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:18Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.