Lee County sees drop in turnout due to COVID-19

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP..WITH A CLEAR LEAD OVER OTHERCANDIDATES.TURNOUT WAS DOWN IN A BIG WAY ATTHE POLLS IN LEE COUNTY.ANDELECTIONS OFFICIALS SAY CONCERNSOVER THE CORONAVIRUS ARE THEREASON.

.FOX 4 REPORTER ROB MANCH IS LIVEAT THE LEE COUNTY ELECTIONSCENTER IN FORT MYERS WITH ALOOK... ROB?ROB?THE RESULTS HERE IN LEE COUNTYWERE MUCH THE SAME AS THE RESTOF THE STATE.JOE BIDEN WON WITH ABOUT 60PERCENT OF THE VOTE.AND SURPRISINGLY, MIKE BLOOMBERGENDED WITH MORE THAN 13 PERCENTOF THE VOTE, EVEN THOUGH HESUSPENDED HIS CAMPAIGN WEEKSAGO.THAT COULD HAVE TO DO WITH THEFACT THAT THE VAST MAJORITY OFVOTES WERE CAST BY MAIL.ONLY ABOUT 21 THOUSAND PEOPLEPHYSICALLY MADE IT OUT TO THEPOLLS TODAY IN LEE COUNTY.THE FINAL TURNOUT WAS DOWN ABOUT15 PERCENT FROM EXPECTATIONS.THIS IS A LOOK AT THE GULF COASTCHURCH OF CHRIST.IT WAS THE SITE OF THE BIGGESTTURNOUT, WHICH STILL ONLYAMOUNTED TO 332 VOTERS.ONE OF THEM WAS JIM LEVSON, WHOI MET OUTSIDE THE PRECINCT.I ASKED HIM IF HE THOUGHTFLORIDA SHOULD HAVE POSTPONEDTHE PRIMARY BECAUSE OF THECORONAVIRUS.Jim Levson, Voted in LeeCounty: "There’s pluses andminuses for both arguments Ithink, but by postponing it,things are probably going to getworse, in my opinion.

So it’smaybe going to be harder to holdthem later on."AND LEVISON TOLD ME HE WAS HAPPYTO SEE THAT POLL WORKERS WERETAKING PLENTY OF PRECAUTIONS.THEY WORE GLOVES, HAD HANDSANITIZER AVAILABLE, AND EVENOPENED THE DOOR FOR PEOPLE SO