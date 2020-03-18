Global  

'Like Driving To A Funeral'; Oakland Pub's St. Patrick's Day Spoiled By Shelter-In-Place

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:31s
For Crogan's Irish Pub in Oakland's Montclair, St.

Patrick's Day is usually the biggest day of the year.

But this year's holiday marked the end of the first day of a three week long shelter-in-place order for much of the Bay Area.

Katie Nielsen reports.

(3-17-2020)

