One News Page NFL star Tom Brady expected to sign with Tampa Bay https://t.co/1QYPGVkFeC #NFL #NewEnglandPatriots star quarterba… https://t.co/JMKlL1OepI 44 minutes ago

Reuters TV NFL star Tom Brady expected to sign with Tampa Bay https://t.co/lRJynPFt25 https://t.co/VClOcLhSIT 3 hours ago

1000thoughts_ marc RT @FOXSports: .@RealSkipBayless reacts to Tom Brady expected to sign with Tampa Bay: "I still can't till this moment wrap my mind around… 7 hours ago

Teran Bonds RT @LarissaWFTS: 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒🏈 Considered by many as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game, Bucs fans can now look forwar… 7 hours ago

Dr. April L. Fleming RT @abcactionnews: Bucs fans can now look forward to seeing Brady throw to star wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. https://t.co/uI… 9 hours ago

23ABC News Considered by many as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game, Bucs fans can now look forward to see… https://t.co/gxsFn7AFAi 9 hours ago

Larissa Scott 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒🏈 Considered by many as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game, Bucs fans can now look… https://t.co/4NCMI5pRQw 9 hours ago