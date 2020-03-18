Bernie Sanders talks about ''unprecedented' crises

Global  

Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders spoke to Americans in a livestreamed address after presidential primaries in Florida, Arizona and Illinois on Tuesday (March 17).

Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders addressed his supporters late on Tuesday evening (March 17) as results began to come in for three Democratic primary contests -- Florida, Illinois, and Arizona.

Sanders tackled a number of issues, including the coronavirus pandemic, the United States' economic turmoil, and recent federal action to ameliorate national panic.



