India's iconic Taj Mahal closed amid coronavirus fears

India's iconic Taj Mahal has been closed to visitors on Tuesday (March 17) as part of measures to try and combat the coronavirus pandemic.

India's iconic Taj Mahal has been closed to visitors on Tuesday (March 17) as part of measures to try and combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Along with the Taj Mahal, dozens of other protected monuments and museums across in the country including the Ajanta and Ellora caves and religious sites such as the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai have been ordered closed.




