Zoe Kravitz blames self-isolation for pale complexion Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published on March 18, 2020 Zoe Kravitz blames self-isolation for pale complexion Actress Zoe Kravitz has brushed off an Instagram follower's comment about her pale complexion, blaming self-isolation for the apparent change of appearance. 0

