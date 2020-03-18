Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > Even a trillion dollar promise can't lift global stocks

Even a trillion dollar promise can't lift global stocks

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:29s - Published < > Embed
Even a trillion dollar promise can't lift global stocks

Even a trillion dollar promise can't lift global stocks

European and Asian shares slid again Wednesday, even after Donald Trump said he planned a $1 trillion package of aid for the U.S. economy.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Even a trillion dollar promise can't lift global stocks

Donald Trump wants a one trillion dollar stimulus package.

Governments around the world are ramping up spending plans.

None of it seems to reassure markets though, or not for long.

Though U.S. stocks ended Tuesday (March 17) with big gains, the optimism didn't last into Wednesday (March 18).

Stocks around Asia closed lower.

Australia's ASX index shed over six percent, giving up the previous day's gains.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng sank to more than three-year lows.

Europe's top indexes all then lost four percent or more from the open.

After the recent pain for airlines, the focus is now shifting to the companies that supply them.

Planemaker Airbus was off over 13% in early trade.

Engine maker Rolls-Royce was down over 14%.

Not helping the mood in Europe, talk that the European Central Bank has run out of firepower to help.

That was the suggestion from Austria's central bank chief, though he soon retracted the claim, after a public rebuttal by the ECB.

The growing crisis even has German government bonds - normally seen as a safe haven - on the slide.

That as traders bet euro zone countries are about to splurge on debt.

Italy's government has called for joint European 'coronavirus bonds' to finance stimulus.

When asked, German chancellor Angela Merkel said she couldn't rule it out.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Forseti_Dniepr

魂ちゃん Even a trillion dollar promise can't lift global stocks https://t.co/SgS4S94L6d 5 minutes ago

MaquinasEmpac

Maquinas Empacadoras Even a trillion dollar promise can't lift global stocks... 25 minutes ago

epicdem

Trump 16-20 @kreider_jan Keep dreaming, there won't ever be a wall. Trump even lied about the coronavirus. You think he'll keep… https://t.co/Cql1gJ7CNM 15 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Even a trillion dollar promise can't lift global stocks [Video]

Even a trillion dollar promise can't lift global stocks

European and Asian shares slid again Wednesday, even after Donald Trump said he planned a $1 trillion package of aid for the U.S. economy. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:30Published
Coronavirus crash wipes $5 trillion off world stocks [Video]

Coronavirus crash wipes $5 trillion off world stocks

Coronavirus panic sent world share markets crashing again on Friday, compounding their worst week since the 2008 global financial crisis and bringing the wipeout in value terms to $5 trillion. Ciara..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.