Florida Primary Win Increases Joe Bidens Lead Over Bernie Sanders

Florida Primary Win Increases Joe Bidens Lead Over Bernie Sanders

Florida Primary Win Increases Joe Bidens Lead Over Bernie Sanders

Karli Barnett reports Joe Biden is now the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

