Nicola Sturgeon announces school closures in Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon announces school closures in Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon announces school closures in Scotland

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that schools in Scotland will be closed from Friday and they may not be able to reopen before the summer holidays.

