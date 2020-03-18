Global  

Nicola Sturgeon announces school closures in Scotland by end of the week

Nicola Sturgeon announces school closures in Scotland by end of the week

Nicola Sturgeon announces school closures in Scotland by end of the week

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced schools in Scotland will close by the end of the week.

The announcement came after Boris Johnson told the House of Commons during Prime Minister’s Questions that further decisions on school closures were “to be taken imminently”.

