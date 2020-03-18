Global  

Andrew Yang: Same Interview, One Year Apart

In April 2019, Andrew Yang met with Vanity Fair to discuss the start of his 2020 presidential campaign.

In February 2020, the presidential hopeful returned to answer the same questions and look back at his time capsuled answers from last year.

From an audience of 3,000 at a San Francisco rally to speaking in front of 17 million viewers on the Democratic debate stage, Andrew Yang has seen monumental political growth in a short amount of time.

