UK schools to close from Friday - UK PM

UK schools to close from Friday - UK PM

UK schools to close from Friday - UK PM

All schools will close until further notice across the UK from Friday to further combat the spead of the coronavirus.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson made the announcment as the death toll in the country passed 100.

Adam Reed reports.

UK schools to close from Friday - UK PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in his daily coronavirus update on Wednesday (March 18) that the country needed to apply downward pressure on the upward curve by closing schools from this Friday.

He stressed they would find a way to ensure young people still received the qualifications they need, but that scheduled exams for this summer will be canceled.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BRITISH PRIME MINISTER, BORIS JOHNSON, SAYING: "After schools shut their gates from Friday afternoon, they will remain closed for most pupils, the vast majority of pupils, until further notice.

And of course, this does mean that exams will not take place as planned in May and June, though, we will make sure that pupils get the qualifications they need and deserve for their academic career.

We believe the steps we've already taken, together with those I'm announcing today, are already slowing the spread of the disease.

But we will not hesitate to go further and faster in the days and weeks ahead, and we will do whatever it takes so that we beat it together." Nurseries and private schools will be asked to do the same and all educational institutions will be financially supported and reimbursed as needed.

The UK government's chief scientific adviser added that school closures is about protecting all of us, not because of a specific risk to children.

And Johnson went on to say that he would not rule out taking further and faster measures to battle the disease.



All schools to close from Friday

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that all schools are to close from Friday afternoon (20...
Brighton and Hove News - Published Also reported by •Daily RecordReuters


The 'key workers' exempt from UK school closures

The 'key workers' exempt from UK school closuresSchools will close on Friday for all but 'vulnerable' children and those who have parents as 'key...
Hull Daily Mail - Published Also reported by •Reuters



Sir Patrick Vallance on reasoning behind school closures

Sir Patrick Vallance on reasoning behind school closures

The Government's Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance explains the reasoning behind the government's latest measures to tackle Covid-19 which will see schools close on Friday until further..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:19Published
PM announces school closures and no exams

PM announces school closures and no exams

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced schools will be closed from Friday and exams planned for May and June will not take place. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 03:17Published
