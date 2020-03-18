Ibuprofen Safe To Take While Infected? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your Coronavirus Questions

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow, Dr. Mallika Marshall is receiving a number of questions from the public.



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Forcing Americans To Change Their Behavior, Survey Finds



A survey conducted by researchers at the University of Southern California finds the coronavirus is changing Americans’ behavior. Dr. Mallika Marshall reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:38 Published 12 minutes ago How To Talk To Your Children About Coronavirus, Misinformation



Dr. Mallika Marshall has some advice on how to talk to our children about the coronavirus and its impact on our daily lives.WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:30 Published 1 day ago