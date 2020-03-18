Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lions agree to deal with Shelton, trade for Harmon

Lions agree to deal with Shelton, trade for Harmon

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Lions agree to deal with Shelton, trade for Harmon

Lions agree to deal with Shelton, trade for Harmon

The Lions agreed to a two-year deal with defensive tackle Danny Shelton and traded for safety Duron Harmon Wednesday.

Both players are former New England Patriots.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Lions agree to 2-year deal with DT Danny Shelton https://t.co/LrsI9nqEG2 1 hour ago

Markbywater7

Mark party 007 RT @LLamorandier: BREAKING: #Lions find some nose tackle help after they have reportedly agreed to a deal with NT Danny Shelton. https://t… 1 hour ago

wxyzdetroit

WXYZ Detroit RT @BradGalli: Devon Kennard has a new home, a day after the Lions released him. The Cardinals made a deal with him worth $20 million, per… 2 hours ago

wxyzdetroit

WXYZ Detroit RT @BradGalli: The Lions have agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with DT Danny Shelton. He's the third former Patriots player they're… 2 hours ago

BradGalli

Brad Galli Devon Kennard has a new home, a day after the Lions released him. The Cardinals made a deal with him worth $20 mill… https://t.co/QzqzF529Cv 2 hours ago

MikeFossWXYZ

Mike Foss Former Lions LB Devon Kennard has agreed to a three-year deal with the Cardinals worth $20 million, per… https://t.co/oVtWojGYVG 2 hours ago

wxyzdetroit

WXYZ Detroit RT @BradGalli: Former Lions QB Jeff Driskel agreed to a deal with the Broncos. https://t.co/5Jr7qVLAq3 3 hours ago

CLSports

CL Sports Detroit Lions agree to deal with former Southern Miss LB Jamie Collins https://t.co/8yrMIlG89f https://t.co/QXomWuPIYw 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.