Coronavirus Consumer Impact

For a lot of americans to stay home, and not go to work.

My co-anchor is on a self quarantine, after getting off a cruise ship.

Let's check in with emily cassulo, live in palm beach county to see how she is doing.

Emily?

Hey, john, i'm still doing great healthwise, no signs of any sickness.

But i've noticed it's getting a little chaotic going shopping here.

Just like i'm sure it is in the tennessee valley.

Here in south florida, it almost feels like people are preparing for a hurricane.

Hand sanitizer is in very high demand.

I want to show you a picture of how busy one bath and body works store was on monday.

This is obviously before they closed all their stores.

Many of those people were stocking up on hand sanitizer, before the store ran out.

Some walmart, cvs, and walgreens stores here were already out of stock earlier this week.

Same with items like paper towels, toilet paper, and some basic foods.

Many stores and local businesses here are also shortening their hours, or closing their dining rooms - doing drive thru or take out only.

Some movie theaters have even closed.

Right now the beach here is still open, with a good amount of people still taking advantage of it.

It'll be interesting to see if it gets closed too in the next few days.

Reporting live from palm beach county, florida, emily cassulo, news 12 now.

Many americans woke



