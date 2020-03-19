Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Christ the Redeemer illuminated in show of support against coronavirus

Christ the Redeemer illuminated in show of support against coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Christ the Redeemer illuminated in show of support against coronavirus

Christ the Redeemer illuminated in show of support against coronavirus

In a show of solidarity with other countries grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, Brazil&apos;s Christ the Redeemer statue was illuminated with images of continents and countries&apos; flags on Wednesday evening (March 18).

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nabolsacomorafa

nabolsacomorafa RT @Reuters: Brazil's Christ the Redeemer statue was illuminated with images of continents and flags in a show of solidarity with countries… 5 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Students In The West Loop Show Support For Wuhan, China Through Song [Video]

Students In The West Loop Show Support For Wuhan, China Through Song

A school in Chicago's West Loop is making sure those in China and around the world whose lives are affected by the coronavirus know others care.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:16Published
Mayor Bill De Blasio Shows Support For Asian-American Owned Businesses In NYC [Video]

Mayor Bill De Blasio Shows Support For Asian-American Owned Businesses In NYC

There was a show of support Thursday from city officials for Asian-American-owned businesses amid the coronavirus concerns.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:28Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.