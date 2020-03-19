Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Revolution BBQ sets opening on first day of coronavirus closure, sells out with takeout orders

Revolution BBQ sets opening on first day of coronavirus closure, sells out with takeout orders

Video Credit: WLFI - Published < > Embed
Revolution BBQ sets opening on first day of coronavirus closure, sells out with takeout orders

Revolution BBQ sets opening on first day of coronavirus closure, sells out with takeout orders

Revolution BBQ had a soft opening set for Tuesday, the first day of the governor's in-person restaurant closure.

They still opened for takeout, and sold out.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Revolution BBQ sets opening on first day of coronavirus closure, sells out with takeout orders

Have its opening tuesday.

That is, until the governor ordered all restaurants would close to dine-in patrons.

However, revolution barbeque still opened its doors to carry out and delivery orders.

Owner jonathan mcgregor says they didn't want to reschedule and had everything ready to go.

And on their first day of business, the restaurant was able to sell out.

Mcgregor says they've made a few other changes given their current situation.

We went over cleaning procedures, sanitizing, trying to up our cleaning schedule.

Almost double now to make sure and i think we'll be taking off an extra day during the week.

That way we have three days of rest here for all employees.

Revolution barbeque is located on main and eighth streets in lafayette.

It will continue to serve take out and delivery orders.

S-i-a has once again




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WLFI

WLFI News 18 Revolution BBQ had a soft opening set for Tuesday, the first day of the governor's in-person restaurant closure. Th… https://t.co/dgF6au2eee 14 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus 19/03/2020 [Video]

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus 19/03/2020

China has reported no new domestic transmissions of coronavirus for the first time since the outbreak started, while in the UK, the government has announced the closure of schools, colleges and..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 03:31Published
To-go orders provide lifeline to KC restaurants closed due to COVID-19 [Video]

To-go orders provide lifeline to KC restaurants closed due to COVID-19

Tuesday is the first full day that Kansas City restaurants have closed their dining rooms under the state of emergency order.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:03Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.