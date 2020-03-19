Drone disinfects street in the Philippines to fight coronavirus

Health workers in the Philippines used a drone on Thursday (March 19) to spray disinfectant along streets and over buildings in the fight against the coronavirus.

Officials in Pasig City in the Metro Manila region flew the DJI MG-1P octocopter drone - worth GBP 17,000 - over a residential street at around 4:30 p.m.

Local time.

The devices have a 10-litre payload and are normally used in agriculture to spray pesticide but have been adapted to fight the COVID-19 infection.

Today, staff in hazmat suits flew the drones over homes and buildings, dispensing the sterilising liquid in order to kill the virus and prevent further infections.

The Pasig City Public Information Office said they have purchased three of the drones for the battle against the pandemic, which comes from Wuhan, China.

In the Philippines there have been 217 declared cases and 15 deaths since the outbreak began, leading to many parts of the country imposing lock downs and curfews.