Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mobile nurses help Kansas City homeless during COVID-19 outbreak

Mobile nurses help Kansas City homeless during COVID-19 outbreak

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Mobile nurses help Kansas City homeless during COVID-19 outbreak
Mobile nurses help Kansas City homeless during COVID-19 outbreak
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

41 Action News Latest Headlines | March 19, 6am [Video]

41 Action News Latest Headlines | March 19, 6am

Watch the latest 41 Action News headlines any time.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:53Published
The consequences of price gouging [Video]

The consequences of price gouging

Some people are taking advantage of the pandemic and price gouging items like toilet paper and cleaners.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:34Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.