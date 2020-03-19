Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Vitamin D is good for us but can it beat viruses? Fact Check| Oneindia News

Vitamin D is good for us but can it beat viruses? Fact Check| Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:54s - Published < > Embed
Vitamin D is good for us but can it beat viruses? Fact Check| Oneindia News

Vitamin D is good for us but can it beat viruses? Fact Check| Oneindia News

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Choubey said that soaking in the sun for 10-15 mins is good for health and it can beat viruses like the one that's currently threatening mankind.

He is right about the first part, wrong about the second.

We fact-check.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

vegannutrition1

The Vegan Nutritionist Ⓥ @Louisepru Good. Eat as much as you can, as 1 orange contains 53mg of Vitamin C & the daily recommended intake is b… https://t.co/xJLUHHVeoO 5 minutes ago

GeekofManyTopic

Geek of Many Topics Took the trash out and then just sat in the sunlight for a good while. Gotta get my Vitamin Sun even in these scary times 9 minutes ago

jessicajitendra

Jessica_jitendra RT @aadityadamss: Well done @JagranNews l, Not just a good question, it's very true and realistic question. #CoronavirusOutbreakindia #Mira… 11 minutes ago

aadityadamss

aditya Pratap singh Well done @JagranNews l, Not just a good question, it's very true and realistic question. #CoronavirusOutbreakindia… https://t.co/H97kikA6LW 12 minutes ago

Jontouch

Super Wolf @salilstatistics Don’t forget vitamin D and magnesium. Not sure it helps with Covid19 but they are good immune system supplements 14 minutes ago

StephenMungudit

Stephen Mungudit 🇺🇬 RT @AnitaKomukama: Sources of Vitamin C that are easily accessible: 1. Oranges 2. Tamarind 3. Tangerines 4. Lemon / lime 5. Mangoes 6. S… 15 minutes ago

funnytuns

Elugboore Babatunde RT @StilAgroHub: We serve you Watermelon 🍉 juice! Watermelon is a delicious and refreshing fruit that's good for you. It contains only 46… 19 minutes ago

crunchyman1

crunchyman and squeezing a little lemon in your H20 first thing in the morning is the best, natural way to help your body abso… https://t.co/yPFW4dKnd4 21 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

US President called the COVID-19 'the Chinese virus', why is that wrong? | Oneindia News [Video]

US President called the COVID-19 'the Chinese virus', why is that wrong? | Oneindia News

US President Donald Trump has been using the label Chinese virus to refer to the COVID-19. He defended this as a correct identifier because the virus had in fact originated from China. His choice of..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:11Published
‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Star Mercedes Javid Shares Shocking Update On Feud With Reza Farahan [Video]

‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Star Mercedes Javid Shares Shocking Update On Feud With Reza Farahan

Will former best friends Reza Farahan and Mercedes "MJ" Javid ever move past their feud? The mother of one spoke to OKMagazine.com about her current relationship with her Shahs of Sunset costar...

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 06:04Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.