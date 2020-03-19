Coronavirus pandemic prompting Chico gyms to shut its doors

The coronavirus pandemic is changing how many plan our daily routines...and that includes staying fit.

Action news now reporter jafet serrato is live in chico... where some gym closures are forcing people to get creative with fito ss show us some gym closures and how some people are breaking a sweat in the meantime.

I talked with several people who told me that without their favorite gym... it may be tough to take off weight... in motion - that you see behind me is one of the local gyms now closed.

Instead of parking lots packed with cars...- i instead found this empty spaces!!

This gym announced its closure tuesday.

Chico sports club also closed its doors due to the coronavirus- i talked with one man who arrived at his gym to work out... and was surprised to learn- it was closed!

He tells me he is disappointed to not workout... but understands the reasons why... "you know i'm one of the at risk people because of my age.

We don't have any cases in butte county, that i've heard about.

I'm not too worried but i'm being careful" holohan says he will workout from home for the next few weeks.

If your gym does close in the coming days contact them about the option of virtual classes.

You could also go for a run or go on a hikeã just be sure to keep a safe distance from others who may be out.

Jafet serrato action news now.

Gym closures are not just here... new york governor andrew cuomo ordered all that state's gyms closed as well.###