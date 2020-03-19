Global  

Duquesne Light Donates $500,000 To Emergency Action Fund

Duquesne Light Donates $500,000 To Emergency Action Fund
Duquesne Light donated $500,000 to the Emergency Action Fund.
Duquesne Light commits $500K to COVID-19 Emergency Action Fund

Duquesne Light Co. is committing $500,000 to the Emergency Action Fund that Pittsburgh's...
