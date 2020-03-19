You Can Order These Foods at Home for a Gastronomic Staycation

With non-essential travel suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, a gastronomic trip is out of the question… unless you can have amazing foods from around the world delivered to your home.



Tweets about this Siobhan Houton Arnold Libby Mills @VillanovaCOPE shares her tips for ordering takeout meals during these days of #COVID19: - Order cooke… https://t.co/BT4Y58UV7A 22 hours ago One of Trump's Army - ❌ The Best Non-Perishable Foods to Keep on Hand \\ You can order right here if they still have these items. \\… https://t.co/MOjvVn24js 1 day ago High-Functioning Hot Mess RT @eke____: I noticed this but I didn’t want to say anything because of possible outrage. I really can’t see any reason why they have to… 1 day ago eke esq I noticed this but I didn’t want to say anything because of possible outrage. I really can’t see any reason why th… https://t.co/K91IWsBqwc 2 days ago This is Reen speaking I was feeling so bad to my roommate coz our housemate are myob type. I have to go home for a stable internet in ord… https://t.co/G3Pjw1ZCJ7 3 days ago