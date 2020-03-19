Apple fined by France's competition authority The eye-watering fine is, in fact, the biggest fine ever imposed by the French regulator, and has been issued after the technology giant and two of its wholesalers in the country were revealed to have an unfair agreement to control prices.

Isabelle de Silva, the chief of the French regulator, said: However, Apple says it strongly disagrees with the decision and has signalled its intention to appeal the fine.

Meanwhile, Apple recently announced it's banning apps relating to coronavirus on the App Store.