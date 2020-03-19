Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Little Ways Big Companies Are Helping Canadian Customers

Little Ways Big Companies Are Helping Canadian Customers

Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:31s - Published < > Embed
Little Ways Big Companies Are Helping Canadian Customers

Little Ways Big Companies Are Helping Canadian Customers

From free coffee to free flights back to Canada, these businesses are stepping up during a time of economic unrest because of the novel coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sophszig

Sophia Zigmond RT @Meerophoto: In times of crisis #businesses have a larger role to play, for their employees & customers but also for the community at la… 7 hours ago

Meerophoto

Meero In times of crisis #businesses have a larger role to play, for their employees & customers but also for the communi… https://t.co/TwCD8QZ2qQ 1 day ago

PlatypusDigi

Platypus Digital Everything is a little bit... different! So here's some stories of charity partnership to cheer you up. https://t.co/RnfjjzVrzH 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nikon D780 review: An elegant enthusiast DSLR, but it's still a DSLR [Video]

Nikon D780 review: An elegant enthusiast DSLR, but it's still a DSLR

The D780 represents a big step forward for Nikon's DSLRs, but some will see it as too little, too late. Aside from the excellent battery life, the D780 is overshadowed by Nikon's smaller, cheaper, and..

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 08:59Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.