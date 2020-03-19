Dallas Landlords Say Halting Of Evictions During Coronavirus Outbreak Could Lead To Foreclosures 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:10s - Published Dallas Landlords Say Halting Of Evictions During Coronavirus Outbreak Could Lead To Foreclosures One landlord said property owners could face foreclosures if they don’t get rent money needed to pay taxes, insurance and mortgages. 0

