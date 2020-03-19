Global  

Prince Harry cancels 2020 Invictus Games

Prince Harry cancels 2020 Invictus Games

Prince Harry cancels 2020 Invictus Games

Prince Harry has cancelled the 2020 Invictus Games due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as organisers are now looking ahead to the 2021 games.

Prince Harry's Invictus games postponed over coronavirus outbreak

The Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded army veterans set up by Britain’s...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comNews24


Coronavirus: Prince Harry cancels Invictus Games 2020

rince Harry has cancelled his beloved Invictus Games.The 35-year-old royal usually hosts the sporting...
New Zealand Herald - Published


