Congressional Hearing Erupts In Laughter After Gaetz Brings Up Hunter Biden: 'Pot Calling The Kettle Black' 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:11s - Published Congressional Hearing Erupts In Laughter After Gaetz Brings Up Hunter Biden: 'Pot Calling The Kettle Black' Congressional Hearing Erupts In Laughter After Gaetz Brings Up Hunter Biden: 'Pot Calling The Kettle Black' 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this