How districts are preparing for long-term school closures

EIGHT EMPLOYEES OF THE CITY OFNOGALES HAVE BEEN SENT HOME --AFTER ATTENDING AN EVENT WITHA PERSON WHO LATER TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR COVID-19.

WE'RETOLD ALL 8 EMPLOYEES WERE WITHTHE PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT.MOBILE MEALS IS IN URGENT NEEDOF NEW VOLUNTEER DRIVERS.

NINEON YOUR SIDES TAJA DAVISEXPLAINS HOW ITS TRYING TOINCREASE ITS MANPOWER -- TODELIVER FOOD TO SENIORS ANDADULTS WITH DISABILITIES --DURING THE PANDEMIC.00:15 TAJA DAVIS, (LOOK LIVE(AS A SMALL NON- PROFIT AGENCY,MOBILE MEALS DEPENDS ONVOLUNTEER DRIVERS TO DELIVERFOOD.

BUT MANY OF ITS REGULARVOLUNTEER DRIVERS ARE OVERTHE AGE OF 70.

AND SINCE THERISE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMICTHOSE DRIVERS HAVE CANCELEDFOR FEAR OF EXPOSURE./ 00:06JENNIFER TERSIGNI, INTERIMEXEC.

DIR., MOBILE MEALS "MANYHAVE NO FOOD ON THEIR SHELVES.SO OUR SERVICE IS CRITICAL FORTHEM TO EAT EVERYDAY./ NTERIMEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR -- JENNIFERTERSIGNI -- IS TALKING ABOUTTHE CLIENTS MOBILE MEALS OFSOUTHERN ARIZONA SERVES.

00:06JENNIFER TERSIGNI, INTERIMEXEC.

DIR., MOBILE MEALS"PEOPLE WHO CANNOT LEAVE THEIRHOMES TO SHOP, TO PREPAREMEALS AND WHO NEEDASSISTANCE." IN RESPONSE TOCOVID-19 -- MOBILE MEALS ISTRYING TO CONTINUE ITS FOODSERVICES FOR HUNDREDS OFVULNERABLE SENIORS AND PEOPLEWITH DISABILITIES EXPERIENCINGFOOD INSECURITY.

BUT IT ISSHORT OF VOLUNTEER DRIVERS TODELIVER THAT FOOD.

TYPCIALLY-- MOBILE MEALS HAS 250DRIVERS ON HAND.

00:17JENNIFER TERSIGNI, INTERIMEXEC.

DIR., MOBILE MEALS "WEARE LOOKING FOR PEOPLE AT THISTIME TO VOLUNTEER TO DRIVE, ORFOR THE FIRST TIME WE AREGOING TO PAY DRIVERS IF WENEED TO.

IN ONE WEEK WE NEEDAT LEAST 150 DRIVERS TODELIVER MEALS AND WE BARELYHAVE THAT RIGHT NOW./ FOR 50YEARS -- MOBILE MEALS HASPROVIDED DAILY MEAL DELIVERY-- TO MANY OF ITS CLIENTS WHOHAVE SPECIAL DIETS -- DUE TOMEDICAL CONDITIONS ANDEND-OF-LIFE ISSUES.

00:03JENNIFER TERSIGNI, INTERIMEXEC.

DIR., MOBILE MEALS"WE'VE NEVER SEEN THIS MUCH OFA TRANSITION." FOR MOREINFORMATION ON VOLUNTEERINGWITH MOBILE MEALS AND FOR THEAPPLICATION VISIT OURWEBSITE.

TAJA DAVIS, KGUN9OYS.THE VIDEO OF THE VOLUNTEERSYOU JUST SAW -- IS FILE VIDEO.AT THIS TIME -- VOLUNTEERS ARENO LONGER GOING INSIDE CLIENTHOMES.

THEY HAVE THE FOODPLACED IN BAGS -- WEAR GLOVES-- AND DIRECTLY HAND THEDELIVERY TO THE CLIENTSOUTSIDE OF THEIR HOMES.CHANGES AT THE PIMA COUNTYJAIL REGARDING INMATEVISITATION -- DURING THEPANDEMIC.

VISITS ARE NOW BEINGSCHEDULED TO LIMIT THE NUMBEROF PEOPLE IN THE JAIL AT ONETIME.

OFFICIALS ARE SETTING UPA WEEKLY -- FREE -- TEN MINUTEPHONE CALL FOR INMATES -- SOTHAT THEY CAN TALK TO LOVEDONES WHO MAY NOT BE ABLE TOVISIT.

THEY'VE BEEN TOLD TOASK HIGH- RISK GUESTS TO NOTVISIT IN- PERSON FOR THE NEXTFIVE WEEKS -- AND OPT FORREMOTE VISITS INSTEAD.

THESHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT ADDS THATTHE FACILITY IS BEINGCONSTANTLY CLEANED.SOMETHING TO KEEP THINGS A BITMORE POSITIVE -- TODAY'S THEFIRST DAY OF SPRING!

CUYLERDIGGS HAS A LOOK OUTSIDE.(((PAUSE FOR WEATHER((( OURLATEST STORM IS MOVING EASTAND WILL LEAVE BEHIND CLEARINGSKIES AND CHILLY TEMPERATURESTONIGHT.

IN TUCSON, WE'LL SEETHE LOW DROP TO 42 DEGREES.WARMER WEATHER IS RETURNING TOSOUTHERN ARIZONA JUST IN TIMEFOR THE WEEKEND.

WE'LL TAKE ALOOK AT ANOTHER CHANCE OF RAININ THE FORECAST.SCHOOLS ACROSS ARIZONA ARECLOSED RIGHT NOW.

WHICH ISLEAVING PARENTS AND EDUCATORSWITH A LOT OF QUESTIONS.

WE'LLTAKE A LOOK AT THEIR BIGGESTCHALLENGES.

YOU'RE WATCHINGDISTRICTS CONTINUE TO PREPARESCHOOLS FOR THE POSSIBILITY OFREMAINING CLOSED THE ENTIRESEMESTER.

THE GOVERNOR'SOFFICE ORDERED A STATEWIDECLOSURE UNTIL MARCH 27TH --BUT THERE'S A CHANCE THATCOULD CHANGE.

NINE ON YOURSIDE'S VALERIE CAVAZOS ISDIGGING INTO THAT.THE PRESSURE IS NOW ON.

THEGOVERNOR AND STATESUPERINTENDENT CLOSED SCHOOLSFOR TWO WEEKS -- THE QUESTIONREMAINS -- WHAT ABOUT LOST THECLASSROOM TIME.

SOT "AND WE'LLBE WORKING WITH OUR DISTRICTAND LEGISLATIVE PARTNERS TODETERMINE THE EXTENT OF ANYPOTENTIAL MAKE UP DAYS.

MOREDETAILS TO COME."SUPERINTENDENTS -- NOWCONFRONTED WITH A LOT OFUNKNOWNS -- INCLUDING HOW TOTEACH STUDENTS REMOTELY.TUCSON'S LARGEST DISTRICTADDRESSED THAT DURING ANEMERGENCY BOARD MEETING THISWEEK.

A BIG HURDLE RIGHT NOW-- MAKING SURE ALL STUDENTSHAVE COMPUTERS AND INTERNETACCESS AT HOME.

THE DISTRICTIS CONDUCTING SURVEYS TOFIGURE WHAT'S NEEDED.

SOT51:53 IN A DISTRICT THAT'SJUST SHY OF 65% OF STUDENTBODY WHO MEET THE FEDERALGUIDELINES OF POVERTY, WE'RELOOKING AT A HIGH PERCENTAGEOF STUDENTS WHO DON'T HAVE ANDCAN'T AFFORD THE AVERAGE $55 AMONTH PAYMENT FOR HIGH SPEEDINTERNET ACCESS.

51:35 THEAMPHI DISTRICT TELLS US IT'STACKLING THE SAME ISSUE.

ASDISTRICTS WORK OUT THEIR PLANSTO DELIVER CURRICULUM TOSTUDENTS -- THE GOVERNOR ANDSUPERINTENDENT ARE TACKLINGSTATWIDE TESTING.

SOT: 2:31"WE'RE CURRENTLY ENGAGING WITHOUR FEDERAL PARTNERS IN THEEVENT THAT WE NEED TO SECURE AWAIVER." NEXT WEEK -- THEREGION'S SECOND LARGESTDISTRICT -- SUNNYSIDE -- WILLBE REACHING OUT TO PARENTS ANDSTUDENTS ABOUT ASSIGNMENTS ANDACTIVITIES THEY CAN DO ATHOME.

ALL 4TH THROUGH 12THGRADE STUDENTS HAVE LAPTOPSTHEY TAKE HOME.

WE'LL CONTINUETO STAY ON THIS ISSUE AND GIVEYOU UPDATES AS WE GET THEM.BACK TO YOU.CUYLER DIGGS HAS AN UPDATE ONTHE WEATHER.

YOU'RE WATCHINGOUR LATEST STORM IS MOVINGEAST AND WILL LEAVE BEHINDCLEARING SKIES AND CHILLYTEMPERATURES TONIGHT.

INTUCSON, WE'LL SEE THE LOW DROPTO 42 DEGREES.

WARMER WEATHERIS RETURNING TO SOUTHERNARIZONA JUST IN TIME FOR THEWEEKEND.

A COUPLE OF SYSTEMSWILL PASS NORTH OF OUR AREAAND BRING SOME CLOUDS ANDBREEZY CONDITIONS TOSOUTHEASTERN ARIZONA THROUGHTHE WEEKEND AND INTO THEMIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK.

THEREWILL BE A SLIGHT CHANCE OFSHOWERS BY NEXT THURSDAY, BUTMOST OF US WILL REMAIN DRYOVER THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS.HIGH TEMPERATURES WILL CLIMBBACK INTO THE UPPER 60S FORFRIDAY AND INTO THE 70S FORTHE WEEKEND.

HIGHS WILL REMAININ THE 70S UNTIL THURSDAY OFNEXT WEEK.

OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL DROPINTO THE LOW TO MID-40S THROUGHTHE WEEKEND WITH UPPER 40SRETURNING FOR NEXT WEEK.IN OUR CONTINUING SERIES"UNDERSTANDING AUTISM"& NINEON YOUR SIDE'S LYDIA CAMARILLOTAKES YOU INTO THE ONLYINDEPENDENT K THROUGH 6 AUTISMPROGRAM IN THE SUNNYSIDESCHOOL DISTRICT.NATS 36:37-36:41 HERE WE GOSUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY INSIDEMISSION MANOR ELEMENTARYSCHOOL...CHILDREN WITH AUTISMARE THRIVING.

44:25-44:30 HERUNS IN HES EAGER TO BE HEREHE GETS DRESSED IN THE MORNINGBY HIMSELF HE KNOWS THEROUTINE HE WANTS TO BE HERE.RONNA CHAVEZ HAS TWO CHILDRENON OPPOSITE ENDS OF THE AUTISMSPECTRUM.

41:10:39-41:21:03RONNA CHAVEZ SO BASICALLY YOUCOME IN KNOWING NOTHING REALLYWHEN YOU HAVE A CHILD WITHAUTISM YOU BASICALLY LEARN ASYOU GO AND FOR ME I HAVE TWOON THE SPECTRUM.

THAT'S WHEREHELP FROM THE AUTISM PROGRAMHERE AT MISSION MANOR COMESIN.

THIS IS RONNA'S SONANTHONY...HE IS EIGHT.

RONNASAYS SHE'S SEEN BIG CHANGES INHIM SINCE STARTING IN THISPROGRAM 44:06-44:16:54 RONNACHAVEZ MOM HE IS THRIVING HEREAND HE LIKES TO BE HERE THEREWERE TIMES WHEN WE WOULD TAKEHIM TO PRESCHOOL AND HE WOULDJUST THROW HIMSELF ON THEFLOOR AND START CRYING THEGROWTH IS POSSIBLE THANKS TOALL THE LOVE AND UNDERSTANDINGFROM THE TEACHERSINVOLVED...TEACHE RS LIKE MS.V AND MS. GARINO.

54:55-55:05MS. GARINO THERE ARE ALOT MORESERVICES NOW AND AWARENESSWHEN I STARTED 27 YEARS AGO IONLY HAD 13 STUDENTS NOWTHERES OVER 64 IN OUR PROGRAM.

SHE SAYS CHILDREN WITHAUTISM ARE SO SPECIAL AND VERYSMART.

57:00-57:11 MS GARINOTHEYRE JUST AMAZING THEYREVERY ARTISTIC THEYRE VERYCREATIVE THEY CAN SEE LITTLETHINGS LITTLE DETAILS THAT WECANT SEE OR HEAR EACH CHILD INTHIS AUTISM PROGRAM HAS ANEDUCATIONAL PLAN UNIQUE TOTHEM 55:32 -55:44 MS. GARINOWE WORK ALOT ON FUNCTIONALSKILLS COMMUNITY BASEDINSTRUCTION WE DO DO ACADEMICSBUT EVERY STUDENT HAS ANINDIVIDUAL EDUCATION PLAN SOITS BASED ON THE PLAN THEPARENTS ARE INVOLVED AS WELLTHEY ARE PART OF OUR TEAMTHERE IS EVEN AN OPTION FORSOME KIDS TO SPEND MOST OFTHEIR TIME IN GENERALEDUCATION.

