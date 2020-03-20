Piano man, Bruce Barker, plays virtual concert for thousands in a Neon Cactus reunion

Neon cactus from romney indiana showing off the vocal range from singing piano man, wagon wheel, bohemian rhapsody and much more of your favorites.

He took so many requests - played for a couple hours on the virtual facebook live concert and reached more than 40 thousand comments, 11 thousand likes and 13 thousand viewers.

Those stats coming from boilermakers current and former, all across the nation.

Bruce is asking people to donate to their favorite charity.

Tonight's "message of hope" is a two-fer.

First...check out