Clark County Department of Family Services employee tests positive for COVID-19 SERVICES".....HAS TESTED POSITIVE.....FOR "CORONA-VIRUS".....13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR.....ROSS DIMATTEI IS LIVE.....OUTSIDE THE DEPARTMENT'SBUILDING.....TONIGHT..AND ROSS..WERE ANY CHILDREN......POTENTIALLY EXPOSED.....TO THIS EMPLOYEE?TRICIA, WE HAVE BEEN TOLD BY ACOUNTY SPOKESPERSON THAT THOSETWO EMPLOYEES WERE THE ONLYONES HERE AT HIGH RISK OFGETTING COVID 19.RIGHT NOW - THE INFECTED WORKERIS IN ISOLATION ATTHE HOSPITAL.THE SECOND EMPLOYEE WAS TOLDTHEY MAY HAVE BEEN AT HIGH RISKFOR EXPOSURE - AND THAT PERSONIS SELF-QUARANTINING BUT HASNOT YET TESTED POSITIVE FOR THECORONAVIRUS.IF YOU'RE NOT FAMILIAR WITHWHAT FAMILY SERVICES DOES -ITS A LOCAL CHILD WELFAREAFENCY THAT WORKS TO PROTECTKIDS FROM ABUSE AND NEGLECT.THAT COULD MEAN SUPPORTINGFAMILIES SO THEY STAY TOGETHERWHEN POSSIBLE - AND PROVIDINGPERMANENT NEW FAMILIES FOR KIDSWHEN ITS NOT POSSIBLE.BOTTOM LINE IS - A LOT OF KIDSAND FAMILIES COME THROUGH THISBUILDING ON A DAILY BASIS.BUT CLARK COUNTY OFFICIALS HAVEENSURED US THE TWO EMPLOYEES INQUESTION DID NOT COME INCONTACT WITH ANY KIDS ORFAMILIES THAT INTERACT WITH THEDEPARTMENT.BACK OUT HERE LIVE NOW - THISBUILDING WILL STAY QUIET LIKETHIS WHILE A PROFESSIONAL FULLYSANITIZES THIS ENTIRE BUILDINGBEFORE IT REOOENS.IN THE MEANTIME - EVERYONE WHONORMALLY WORKS HERE HAS BEENTOLD TO WORK FROM HOME -OPERATING EVERYTHING REMOTELY -INCLUDING THE CHILD ABUSE ANDNEGLECT HOTLINE - WHICH ISAVAILABLE 24/7 IN CASE OFEMERGENCIES.LIVE AT THE DEPT OF FAMILYSERVICES,RD,13 ACTION NEWSOUR NEIGHBORS INCALIFORNIA.....HAVE BEEN ORDERED TO STAY ATHOME..