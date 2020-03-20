Kourtney Kardashian believes coronavirus is a punishment from God 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:46s - Published Kourtney Kardashian believes coronavirus is a punishment from God Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian thinks the coronavirus pandemic is a punishment from God for all the evil in the world. 0

