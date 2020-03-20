Global  

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gushes over Nick Jonas' support

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gushes over Nick Jonas' support

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gushes over Nick Jonas' support

Priyanka Chopra Jonas finds her husband Nick Jonas' support "so attractive", as she says the singer always "feels empowered" by seeing her empowered.

Holi 2020: Priyanka Chopra looks delighted as kids throw coloured water on her and hubby Nick Jonas!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas seem to have had an amazing Holi in India. It being Nick's first Holi,...
Mid-Day - Published

Priyanka Chopra on hubby Nick Jonas: Feel like I married a version of my dad

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink, which also featured Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim...
Bollywood Life - Published


