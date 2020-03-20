Kanye West donates to local charities providing meals to those in need 22 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:42s - Published Kanye West donates to local charities providing meals to those in need Kanye West has supported two local charities to help provide meals to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. 0

