Catholics Around The World Pray With Pope Francis For End To Coronavirus 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published Catholics Around The World Pray With Pope Francis For End To Coronavirus Pope Francis held a special prayer vigil on Thursday night in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Catholics all over the world joined the Pope in praying the rosary to ask God to end the coronavirus pandemic. Bishops asked the country’s Catholics to say the rosary in their homes starting at 9 p.m. Word of the mass prayer vigil spread on social media after it was announced earlier this week and Catholics around the world joined in. 0

