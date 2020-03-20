Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > B-Town celebs support PM Modi's 'Janata Curfew' initiative

B-Town celebs support PM Modi's 'Janata Curfew' initiative

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
B-Town celebs support PM Modi's 'Janata Curfew' initiative

B-Town celebs support PM Modi's 'Janata Curfew' initiative

In wake of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, which has also affected India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the people of the country to opt for a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday from 7 a.m.

To 9 p.m.

PM Modi's this initiative received positive response from several Bollywood celebs.

#JanataCurfew #supportpmmodi #PMModi #Modi #coronainindia #coronainindiacoronavirus #coronavirusodiasong #coronavirusalert #coronavirussymptoms #coronacaseupdate #corona #coronavirus

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

WHO launds PM Modi's 'Janata Curfew' initiative

It must be noted that the WHO on March 11 declared the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic.
DNA - Published

Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan support PM Narendra Modi's call for 'Janata Curfew' to combat coronavirus

After the PM Modi's address, social media hailed the move and lauded the initiative of 'Janata...
Zee News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

quickclarity

Quickclarity COVID-19 – PM Modi initiates ‘janta curfew’; B-town celebs including Amitabh Bachchan lends support… https://t.co/9gwkcWgtjL 2 hours ago

TheStatesmanLtd

The Statesman #COVID19 : PM Modi initiates ‘janta curfew’; B-town celebs including #AmitabhBachchan lends support… https://t.co/Yt1h2kZZwa 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.