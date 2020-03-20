Dow Movers: GS, UNH

In early trading on Friday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.8%.

Year to date, UnitedHealth Group has lost about 22.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 3.7%.

Goldman Sachs Group is lower by about 37.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are International Business Machines, trading down 3.1%, and McDonald's, trading up 3.6% on the day.