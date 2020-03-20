Global  

Keeping Kids Busy While At Home

Keeping Kids Busy While At Home
With the recent concerns and new guidelines surrounding the coronavirus, many families have no choice but to stay home to avoid potential exposure and further spread.

But what can you do to keep kids entertained and off their devices while at home?

Lifestyle and parenting expert Amanda Mushro join us via SKYPE to showcase and discuss some of the latest "screen free" games and toys that will keep your kiddos entertained and connected with the family.

Find out more tips on Amanda's blog at AmandaMushro.com or QuestionableChoicesInParenting.com.

