Gas prices falling

A GLOBAL EPIDEMIC.GAS PRICES ARE FALLING FASTACROSS THE COUNTRY!ACCORDING TO TRIPLE A -- DRIVERSIN ABOUT OF QUARTER OFTHE COUNTRY'S STATES ARE SEEINGGAS UNDER 2 DOLLARSA GALLON.THE NATIONAL AVERAGE IS AT 2- 19-- THAT'S THE LOWEST IT HASBEEN SINCE DECEMBER 20-16.PRICES ARE PLUMMETING -- DOWN 13CENTS IN JUST A WEEK.OIL PRICES ARE NOT ONLY BEINGIMPACTED BY THE CORONAVIRUS --WHICH IS CUTTING THE DEMAND FORGAS AS PEOPLE STAY HOME.BUT ALSO A PRICE WAR BETWEENRUSSIA AND SAUDI ARABIA.AND YOU CAN SEE THOSE PRICEDROPS RIGHT HERE IN KERNCOUNTY.THE AVERAGE PRICE IN KERN COUNTYSITS AT 3-33 ---ACCORDING TO TRIPLE A.THAT'S JUST ABOVE THE CALIFORNIAAVERAGE OF 3-25.ACCORDING TO GAS-BUDDY-DOT COM--- THE LOWEST PRICES INBAKERSFIELD CAN BE FOUND AT THECOSTCO LOCATIONS ONROSEDALE OR PANAMA ---- YOU CANFILL UP AT EITHER FOR JUST2-75.OUTSIDE OF COSTCO --- LARSON'SFOOD AND GAS ON WIBLE ROAD IS2-79 A GALLON.