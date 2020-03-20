Global  

Watch: Shivraj Chouhan leads BJP celebration after Kamal Nath resigns as CM

Watch: Shivraj Chouhan leads BJP celebration after Kamal Nath resigns as CM

Watch: Shivraj Chouhan leads BJP celebration after Kamal Nath resigns as CM

Celebrations broke out in the BJP office in Bhopal after Kamal Nath submitted his resignation to the Governor.

BJP workers had gathered in large numbers to celebrate the fall of the Kamal Nath led Congress government in the state.

Kamal Nath tendered his resignation ahead of a Supreme Court mandated floor test in Madhya Pradesh.

