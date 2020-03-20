Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > William Shatner Shares Captain's Log Updates as Kirk During Coronavirus Quarantine | THR News

William Shatner Shares Captain's Log Updates as Kirk During Coronavirus Quarantine | THR News

Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
William Shatner Shares Captain's Log Updates as Kirk During Coronavirus Quarantine | THR News

William Shatner Shares Captain's Log Updates as Kirk During Coronavirus Quarantine | THR News

The actor has been giving 'Star Trek' fans Captain's Log updates on social media while being self-quarantined during the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Helping you get through self isolation [Video]

Helping you get through self isolation

One local therapist shares tips on how to mentally cope with quarantine and social distancing

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:10Published
'I'm Looking Like Tom Hanks In 'Cast Away'': LeBron James Shares Quarantine Updates Via Instagram [Video]

'I'm Looking Like Tom Hanks In 'Cast Away'': LeBron James Shares Quarantine Updates Via Instagram

LeBron James took to Instagram Wednesday to share an update during his 14-day quarantine after potentially being exposed to coronavirus.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:59Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.