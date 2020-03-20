Here's How Ariana Grande Is Keeping Herself Busy During Self-Quarantine | Billboard News 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:16s - Published Here's How Ariana Grande Is Keeping Herself Busy During Self-Quarantine | Billboard News Fans wanted to know how Ariana Grande was faring with her self-quarantine, so she let them in on her daily routine including 'Top Model', Facetiming loved ones and more.

