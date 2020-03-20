UK government orders closure of all pubs, cafes and gyms

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson finally announced that, by the end of today, all cafes, pubs, bars, clubs, restaurants, gyms, leisure centres, nightclubs, theatres and cinemas must close, in an attempt to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced unprecedented complimentary measures with the government pledging to repay lost wages up to 80%.

Report by Barnetth.

