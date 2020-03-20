Pres. Trump Invokes Defense Production Act In Coronavirus Outbreak 11 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:43s - Published Pres. Trump Invokes Defense Production Act In Coronavirus Outbreak CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports on the Defense Production Act, which President Trump says he's enacted to fight against the coronavirus outbreak and increase production of medical supplies. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Shadi Bushra Good explainer on the 1950 law Pres Trump invokes this week, the National Defense Production act, and how it’s bein… https://t.co/SwLSEdp1Tr 11 hours ago quinn wreggelsworth RT @USAloveGOD: Pres Trump invokes #DefenseProductionAct to fight #COVID19 To order increased production & distribution of medical suppli… 1 day ago Breezy2020 RT @sarah3340: Pres Trump invokes the Defense Production Act - providing relief to hardest hit industries. @abc3340 2 days ago Sarah Snyder Pres Trump invokes the Defense Production Act - providing relief to hardest hit industries. @abc3340 2 days ago